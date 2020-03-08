Met Office warns of possible flooding in Derbyshire

Weather experts are warning of possible flooding in Derbyshire.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for rain in the county between 6pm on Monday and noon on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is forecast for Derbyshire.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Rain, heavy at times, will arrive from the west later on Monday and persist until Tuesday late morning or early afternoon.

“20 to 40 millimetres of rain is likely to fall widely, with a chance of 50 to 70 millimetres in a few places over higher ground.

“Given saturated ground and high river levels, this may be enough for some flooding and disruption.”

What to expect, according to the Met Office

- Homes and businesses could be flooded

- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Some communities may be cut off

- Power cuts are possible