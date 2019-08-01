More rain is on the way as yellow weather warning is put in place for East Midlands

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will bring a chance of flooding and travel disruption according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place from noon until 8pm today (Thursday, August 1).

Showers will develop by this afternoon in parts of the warning area and are likely to become heavy and slow moving in places with a chance of thunder.

Some parts of northern England could see 15 to 20 mm in an hour and 30 to 40 mm in two to three hours.

However some places will miss the heaviest rainfall.