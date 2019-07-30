Muddy Y Not Festival was fun - but not for some

There have been mixed reactions to this year’s Y Not festival after torrential rain turned parts of it into a mud bath.

Festival goers said they had a great time at the event which had a “great festival atmosphere.”

However there were criticisms of the billing of the festival as a family event.

One reveller Jon Ball from Sheffield took his young family to the festival but said he had not camped.

Jon said: “It was a nice festival atmosphere - I didn’t see any trouble at all.

People were happy rather than aggressive. The music was great.”

One Matlock mum has vowed never to go again describing her family’s experience at the Peak District festival as “pretty dire”.

Sallie Tyson from Lea went to the festival with her son and daughter and three female friends and their families.

She says the festival needs to have better facilities and more security. Sallie said: ”We camped in the family area and we had trouble with drunkards who were really abusive and using obscene language.

“The supervisors asked them to apologise but they just kept on. The supervisors said they would come and move us to a better spot but they never turned up.”

She also criticised a lack of sinks for washing and said there was lack of help when rain left some visitors having to push their cars in six inches of mud.

A Y Not spokesman said: “We address customer queries or concerns directly via our customer service email.”

Y Not organisers were pleased with the way things went. They said: “Thank you to all of our wonderful customers who made Y Not Festival 2019 so special.

“We appreciate you sticking with us for another brilliant year. See you in 2020.”

More pictures from this year’s event

Y Not festival is fun for kids as well as fans of Foals, Two Door Cinema Club and Elbow