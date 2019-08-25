Plenty of sunshine and blue skies for Derbyshire today

The Met Office has forecast lots of sunshine with blue skies for Derbyshire for today, Sunday, August 25.

It should feel very warm with some light south-easterly winds as temperatures are expected to reach as high as 29 degrees centigrade.

The weather should stay fine through the evening, according to the Met Office, but the night may see some mist and fog patches developing though it will largely be dry with long clear spells.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to a low of around 15 degrees centigrade as the day unfolds, according to the Met Office.