Parts of the East Midlands will be battered by rain today, with a yellow weather warning in place until 6am on Friday.

The warning has been placed across a large part of the county, covering parts of the East Midlands and Yorkshire, up to the North East.

Rain to batter East Midlands as yellow warning issued

A Met office forecaster said: "A dull, wet start to Thursday with heavy and persistent rain, along with strong coastal winds.

"Rain and strong winds moving north during the morning to linger across the Peak District.

"Some sunny spells developing elsewhere in the afternoon."

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight will see light winds, allowing mist and fog to develop in rural areas. In the north however, rain slowly will edge south around dawn.

A cold, locally frosty night is expected, with a minimum temperature of 1 °C.