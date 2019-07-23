Thunderstorms could lead to power cuts and travel delays in Derbyshire

Weather experts are warning of thunderstorms in Derbyshire

The Met Office yellow 'be aware' alert is valid between 6pm today and 9am tomorrow.

Not all places will see thunderstorms.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Scattered thunderstorms moving north tonight and early Wednesday could lead to some power cuts and travel delays.

"Although some places will miss the thunderstorms altogether, where they do occur there is the potential for frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds, as well as sudden downpours in a few places."