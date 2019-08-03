Thunderstorms set to hit our area- triggering possible travel disruption and flooding

Thunderstorms are set to batter the region again, according to the Met Office- triggering possible transport disruption and flooding.

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for tomorrow (Sunday, August 4) which will stay in place from 1pm until 10pm.

They say we can expect scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms during that time, along with the possibility of flooding, across the East Midlands.

For tips on staying safe in thunder and lightning and travelling during a storm, visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk

