What to expect from the weather on Sunday

It’s Sunday (August 4)- here’s today’s weather forecast.

Weather forecast

The odd shower is possible during the morning but generally it will be dry with sunny spells, once early mist and fog clears.

Scattered showers will develop throughout the afternoon, occasionally heavy.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in our area: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/weather/thunderstorms-set-to-hit-our-area-triggering-possible-travel-disruption-and-flooding-1-9914467

The maximum temperature will be 25 °C.

