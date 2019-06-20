Yellow warning for thunderstorms returns across East Midlands next week

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued in the East Midlands for the start of next week.

The Met Office has issued the warning across the region, which will come into effect on Sunday, June 23 at about 3pm.

Thunderstorms and lightning have been forecast.

It will last until 11.59pm on Monday, June 24, with thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for the most part of Monday.

The Met Office said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures."