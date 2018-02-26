Wedding photography award puts Matlock single mum among world’s best

A single mum from Matlock has achieved industry acclaim just three years after launching her wedding and portrait photography business.

Lisa Wildgoose, of Wildgoose Wedding Photography, has been placed among the top ten international wedding photographers by the UK Guild of Photographers.

She achieved seventh place in the international category of the 2017 Guild Awards, presented at a ceremony in Cheshire last month.

Lisa, 45, said: “I was absolutely stunned to hear my name called out.

“There were so many highly talented photographers in contention for this honour and so many amazing entries. It all feels slightly surreal, but I am very proud.”

The accolade was reward for a series of shots Lisa took at venues around Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, where she now lives, submitted to the guild last year.

A former Anthony Gell pupil, Lisa went into business in 2015 after more than 20 years as a hobby photographer.

Now a single mum of eight-year-old twins, she said: “Three years ago I was just taking photographs for my parenting blog and for friends and family. I needed to support my girls so my passion for photography had to take a back seat.

“Once I found the courage to set up my business I was determined to make a success of it and to provide the best possible service for my clients.”

She added: “It’s been a steep learning curve and very tough at times. The award has given me huge encouragement and reassurance that I am definitely on the right track. I am really excited about the future.”

To see some of Lisa’s award-winning work, visit wildgooseweddingphotography.co.uk.