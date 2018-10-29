What's on in Derbyshire to commemorate World War One Centenary?

Derbyshire County Council has complied a list of some of the events that are taking place across the County for Armistice Day.

Derbyshire County Council's Chairman, Councillor George Wharmby, will host an afternoon tea for representatives from the Royal British Legion on 6 November 2018, and will lead the remembrance service at County Hall on 9 November 2018.

Councillor Wharmby said:“We’re marking the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice in many different ways.

“The events recognise the significance of the end of the First World War and the sacrifice made by so many men and women.”

A beacon will be lit at Solomon’s Temple near Buxton on 11 November 2018.

If the weather is clear, the beacon will be seen from many miles away, as Solomon’s Temple is the highest point of the White Peak.

And the council's records office will be at Barrow Hill Roundhouse on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 November, as part of an event for all the family.

Staff will be on hand to show original documents from the war, including letters home from soldiers serving in the trenches and copies of the trench magazine, The Wipers Times.

As a permanent memorial a 6ft statue of a soldier will be on display at our Record Office in Matlock.

Many residential and day centres for older people are planning events, including:

Shirevale Resource Centre, Shirebrook - staff and clients have knitted poppies and teddy bears for a raffle and on 7 November 2018 the Salvation Army is holding a service for residents

Florence Shipley residential and community care centre, Heanor , who have decorated their foyer with more than 1,000 poppies, donated by local crafters, visitors, friends and family as well as clients from the centre’s Ambervale Day Centre.

Castle Court Care Home, Castle Gresley, Swadlincote - there’s a display with poppies in the main entrance and on November 11 there’ll be a war time tea for residents with spam, dripping and corned beef sandwiches and apple stewed with carnation milk

Oakland Village and Community Care Centre, Swadlincote - the outside of Oakland is decorated with poppies - there'll be a tea party and a sing song for residents

Carter Lane Day Centre, Shirebrook, and Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover, are both doing poppy displays and will be preparing meals on November 12 using the kinds of foods rationed during the war.

No Limits Service - West Street Resource Centre, Chesterfield – making poppies

Hazelwood Home for Older People, Cotmanhay is holding a party for family and friends of the residents - there'll be entertainment and a special tea with foods that were popular during the war and the home will be decorated with poppies that the residents will help to make

Blackwell Resource Centre - a week of events including a World War 1 tea with authentic dishes - children from the local primary school will visit on the morning of 9 November 2018 and take part in some of the activities

Whitwell Day Centre - a coffee morning to raise money for armed forces charity SAFFA

Renishaw Day Centre - a poppy display

Staveley Centre – poppy display with the poppies made from various materials by residents

Victoria Street Care Centre, Brimington – display of 100 poppies on the front lawn of the centre

New Basset House Care Home, Shirebrook – display of poppies inside and outside the home

Library events and displays

Duffield library - children’s crafts and stories on November 11, making poppies and colouring.

There will be readings of poems and short stories, and a display of poppies in the foyer.

Glossop library - a group of sixth form students from Glossopdale School are putting on a play.

Swadlincote Library - family craft event with a wartime theme on November 2.

Buxton Library - British Royal Legion representative will be laying a wreath on November 12 in the war memorial in the library garden.

Chesterfield Library - several displays throughout the library featuring local connections to the war including purple poppies for the animal victims of war.

Old Whittington Library - local history display commemorating soldiers from Old Whittington.

Creswell Library- hosting a display about local men who went to war by Elmton and Creswell Local History group.