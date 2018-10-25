What to expect from the weather on Thursday

Good morning! Here’s is today’s weather forecast.

The region is waking up to another dry day this morning (Thursday, October 25) with broken cloud and occasional sunshine.

More cloud further west and still feeling breezy over the Derbyshire hills.

The maximum temperature today will be 15 °C.

Tonight it will be clear at first, but cloud will thicken after midnight as a band of rain moves south across the area.

This should clear southwards by dawn, turning colder in the north.

Temperatures could drop as low as 3 °C.

