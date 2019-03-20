When are the Easter school holidays in Derbyshire - do you know your dates?

The Easter holidays are already on the horizon in Derbyshire - but do you know when the schools break-up?

Here is a reminder of those important dates so you don’t get caught out.

Make sure you know your school holiday dates for the coming year

Easter Monday (April 22) falls within the school holidays - but there is also a Bank Holiday on May 6 which doesn’t.

Easter: Monday, April 15 to Friday, April 26.

Summer term: Schools open, Monday, April 29.

May Day bank holiday: Monday, May 6.

Summer half-term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31.

Summer break: Schools close evening of Monday, July 22.