Where to find Derbyshire's top dog-friendly pubs

We've been rounding up the best dog-friendly pubs in Derbyshire.

The Welbeck Inn, Soresby Street, Chesterfield, S40 1JN. Call. 01246 271643.

Malt Shovel Inn, Oakerthorpe Road, Bolehill, Wirksworth, DE4 4GU. Call 01629 822205.

Holly Bush Inn, Holly Bush Lane, Makeney, Belper, DE56 ORX. Call 01332 841729, website: www.hollybushmakeney.co.uk

The White Hart Inn, Derby Road, Stanley Village, Stanley, DE7 6EX. Call 0115 8372940.

