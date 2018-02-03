Where will speed cameras be in Derbyshire this week?

Here is a list of speed cameras in place across Derbyshire until February 14:
A6 Darley Dale A6096 Kirk Hallam
B6540 Sawley A57 Dinting Vale
A619 Chesterfield A6005 Spondon
A444 Overseal A511 Swadlincote
A514 Derby A444 Stanton
B6019 South Normanton to Alfreton A616 Creswell
London Rd, Derby Pastures Hill, Littleover
B6052 Chesterfield Rd, Eckington Tapton View Rd, Chesterfield
A6 Furness Vale B600 Alfreton
B5353 Newhall Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton
Devonshire Drive, Mickleover B6179 Ripley to Marehay
A5250 Derby A5111 Derby
A515 Parsley Hay Sheffield Rd, Glossop
B6374 Heage Spencer Rd, Belper
A515 Tansley to Wessington