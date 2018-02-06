Wilko reveal its Meadowhall store will open NEXT MONTH

Excitement is building for shoppers after Wilko revealed when they will be opening their new Meadowhall store.

Meadowhall announced last year that a new Wilko store would be heading for Meadowhall as part of the shopping centre’s huge £60m refurbishment.

The popular value home and garden retailers will take over the old Sports Direct site at the shopping centre with the new store generating 70 new jobs.

Wilko announced that their new store will be opening in March and retail director Anthony Houghton said they ‘thrilled’ to be in the shopping centre.

He said: “We are delighted to have signed the lease at Meadowhall shopping centre and can’t wait to open our doors in March.

“Meadowhall is one of the largest shopping centres in the UK, and has been high on the list of locations for Wilko for some time, so we are thrilled to be taking up a new home here.

“The shopping centre attracts a diverse range of shoppers from miles around, including new homeowners and young families and I’m confident visitors will be impressed by the breadth of our ranges and the quality of our products.”

Mark Bruce, Meadowhall Retail Director, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Wilko to Meadowhall, they are a household name and bring a huge range of home and garden goods, offering fantastic value and choice to our shoppers. We know they are going to be extremely popular and are in the perfect location on our Lower High Street mall.”