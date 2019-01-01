Jobs
Cars
Homes
Announcements
Advertise My Business
News
Transport
Crime
Education
Business
Politics
Environment
Health
Your Say
Offbeat
News
Transport
Crime
Education
Business
Politics
Environment
Health
Your Say
Offbeat
Sport
Football
Cricket
More Sport
What's On
Music
Theatre & Comedy
Arts & Screen
Lifestyle
Cars
Read This
News
Headlines
More Headlines >>
Fraud warning issued after series of Derbyshire post box thefts
Crime
‘Super authority’ plan to merge all Derbyshire’s district and borough councils ‘can’t ever be ruled out’
News
Derbyshire council scraps plans to trial 20mph zones
News
Drivers warned of icy conditions after Derbyshire firefighters’ water freezes on road
Transport
Your frosty weather forecast on a cold Thursday
News
Doctors in Derbyshire sign thousands off sick, many with mental health problems
News
'Please feed swans bread' experts urge after one staves to death following a viral campaign
Environment
See pictures of Derbyshire's most wanted people with CCTV appeal
Crime
Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results
Crime
This is where mobile speed cameras will be located in Derbyshire from Thursday, January 31 - in pictures.
Transport
Transport
More Transport >>
Drivers warned of icy conditions after Derbyshire firefighters’ water freezes on road
Transport
This is where mobile speed cameras will be located in Derbyshire from Thursday, January 31 - in pictures.
Transport
Bus service to replace Matlock to Derby trains during junction upgrade
News
This is where mobile speed cameras will be located in Derbyshire from Thursday, January 17 - in pictures.
News
Former Peak District station to reopen soon as café and visitor centre
News
Sign up for the newsletter
Keep up with the latest news and views from Matlock Mercury
Sign Up
Crime
More Crime >>
Fraud warning issued after series of Derbyshire post box thefts
Crime
See pictures of Derbyshire's most wanted people with CCTV appeal
Crime
Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results
Crime
See pictures of Derbyshire's most wanted people with appeal
Crime
Education
More Education >>
How we can help keep our children safe
News
School holidays - do you know your dates?
Education
The best performing secondary schools in Derbyshire according to government figures
News
The worst performing secondary schools in Derbyshire according to government figures
News
Bakewell school gets award for A-Level progress scores among UK’s best
News
Business
More Business >>
This is where mobile speed cameras will be located in Derbyshire from Thursday, January 31 - in pictures.
Transport
Council agrees £10,000 land deal for new Heights of Abraham access way
News
Derbyshire butcher's shops holding their own against the big supermarkets
Business
Bus service to replace Matlock to Derby trains during junction upgrade
News
Politics
More Politics >>
‘Super authority’ plan to merge all Derbyshire’s district and borough councils ‘can’t ever be ruled out’
News
Derbyshire council scraps plans to trial 20mph zones
News
Will I still be able to take my pet abroad after Brexit?
News
Motorists will need green card to drive in EU if there's a no-deal Brexit
Politics
What is martial law and why might it be introduced after Brexit?
News
Environment
More Environment >>
'Please feed swans bread' experts urge after one staves to death following a viral campaign
Environment
Derbyshire County Council warns of ‘significant’ job losses as authority looks to raise council tax by 3.99 per cent
Environment
Dambusters exhibition planned for Peak District visitor site
News
Peak District birds of prey project is ‘failing’, say wildlife experts
Environment
Health
More Health >>