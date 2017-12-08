Win stunning Peak District ‘walk-a-month’ calendar

With stunning photography of the Peak District —and 12 corresponding walks — a new calendar has been launched to get people organised… and out and about. What’s more, we’ve teamed up with Yompers, a newly-formed publisher with a mission to get families out and exploring the local countryside, as it unveils the unique Derbyshire and Peak District Walk-a-Month calendar 2018.

For we have five copies of the calendar to give away. All you have to do to enter the prize draw is send your name and contact details on an email entitled Calendar Competition to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk.

Normal competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website. The editor’s decision is final and entries close at 5pm on Sunday December 17.

The calendar combines beautiful landscape photography, like the snapshot above at Curbar Edge, and 12 tear-out route-cards with corresponding walks and recommended post-walk pubs and cafés. With summaries of the walks, a large appointments area and wallplanner, printed on high quality artboard and papers, the calendar retails at £15.99 and will be available at selected independent retailers across Derbyshire and surrounding areas or direct from www.yompers.co.uk.