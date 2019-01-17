Win your dream wedding at Chatsworth worth £10,000

Chatsworth is offering one lucky couple the chance to win a wedding of their dreams in the heart of the Peak District.

For the first time ever, Chatsworth has decided to offer a dream wedding worth more than £10,000 to one lucky couple as a competition prize.

It was recently voted as one of the most popular winter wedding venues in the UK.

Aside from exclusive venue hire of the 18th century stables, a dedicated wedding planner and sumptuous catering for up to 60 guests, the package includes the opportunity to take your dream wedding photos in the impressive 105-acre garden (April to December) and on the picturesque estate.

Amanda Cavendish, Duchess of Devonshire, said: “We would be happy to organise your wedding celebrations for you and make it a very special day that you will always remember.”

