Wirksworth charity Aquabox issues donor appeal after Indonesia tsunami

Wirksworth charity Aquabox is now responding to the disastrous aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami that hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on September 28.

More than 200,000 people in the area are in need of aid, and, in particular, clean drinking water from Aquabox filtration systems which can help prevent the spread of disease and reduce pressure on health services.

The charity is preparing to send a relief package worth around £70,000 in the coming days, with volunteers hard at work assembling, testing and packing the filters.

Spokesman Roz Adamson said: “Aquabox has partnerships with trusted distribution agencies and relies totally on donations to carry out its work.”

For details on how to donate, go to www.aquabox.org.