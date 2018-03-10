Wirksworth furniture firm celebrated in government export campaign

An innovative Wirksworth furniture firm is appearing in a new government campaign highlighting success stories in international trade.

Full Grown started exporting to markets including Norway, Germany, the US and Hong Kong in 2016 with support from the Department for International Trade (DIT).

The response has been so positive that the company has been selected as one of 30 nationwide to appear in DIT’s Exporting is GREAT campaign.

Company boss Gavin Munroe said: “We’re a small business with no export experience so were unsure how to navigate barriers on legality, taxes and other expenses.

“The DIT support was a real turning point. What started as an art project has grown into an international business.”

Full Grown produces furniture from trees which are grown into sculptured shapes.

Gavin said: “There’s been huge demand for them, particularly in cultural hot spots such as Paris and New York.

“If a business as unique as ours can succeed, other businesses in the East Midlands definitely can.”

To find out about DIT support, see www.great.gov.uk.

To see some of the company’s incredible products, visit fullgrown.co.uk.