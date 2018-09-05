Wirksworth man climbs Kilimanjaro for Air Ambulance in friend’s memory

A Wirksworth man will set out to climb Africa’s highest mountain this week as part of a charity fundraising campaign in memory of his childhood friend.

Joe Bradbury, 25, is aiming to reach the summit of Kilimanjaro in eight days, and raise a mountain of cash for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

Matthew's friends and family held their second fundraising cricket day this summer, adding another �5,000 to the �8,800 raised in 2017.

It is part of a fundraising campaign inspired by the life of Matthew ‘Dali’ Daldorph, a trainee doctor who grew up in Wirksworth and died in a car crash in France in 2016.

Joe said: “He was gone far too soon, and deserves to be remembered. The fundraising keeps him as part of our lives.”

Joe has flown out to Tanzania where he will meet up with a guided group on the 5,895 metre ascent.

He said: “It will be my biggest and hardest challenge yet, walking 42 miles through five different climates from tropical rainforest to sub-zero conditions.

Joe hopes his mountain climb will help this year's total match what was raised last year.

“It will be the longest I’ve ever been away by myself, and I’m sure I will battle with self doubt and altitude sickness.”

Joe and his friends climbed the UK’s Three Peaks in under 23 hours last year, as Matthew’s loved ones raised £8,800 for the Air Ambulance, and Joe is hoping to match that again after another successful cricket day in July 2018.

To find out more about Joe’s challenge and make a donation, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/daliday.