Wirksworth musician gears up new for new single and biggest tour yet

A young musician from Wirksworth is getting ready to launch his new single next month, before hitting the road on a short UK tour.

Joseph Knight, 18, will release White Wine on Friday, February 23, building on the back of two EPs he has put out since 2016.

He said: “It’s definitely a progression from those two records. The first was just based around songs I’d written on acoustic guitar, the second had a more electronic, pop feel - this is a mix of the two.

“The song is about self-discovery through a partner or a friend, someone who brings out the best in you. It’s quite simple, but I think it has a nice message to it.”

He added: “I’ve always described myself as a modern musician. No one in my family plays, so I’ve learned, developed and been inspired by the people I’ve met and listening to a huge range of music more than anything.

“In terms of bigger names, singer-songwriters like Lewis Watson and Bon Iver have been influential, but I’m just as likely to be listening to Kanye West.”

Joseph hopes the song will help him continue to reach new audiences and build momentum, after a promising start to his career.

He has already racked up more than 50,000 listeners online, gained airplay on BBC 6 Music and BBC Introducing East Midlands , and made festival appearances at Y Not, Bearded Theory, Splendour Festival and 2Q.

He said: “It’s been quite a strange feeling that my songs have got so far. I wasn’t expecting so much so quickly.

“Success is hard to measure, but it’s more about people than anything. My goal is for as many people as possible to hear what I’m doing and connect with it in some way.”

Currently on a gap year, Joseph has been pushing his music as much as possible before he goes off to university this autumn.

Following the single release, he will head out on a five-night tour, taking in Leeds, York, London, Nottingham, and a show at the Northern Light cinema in Wirksworth on Wednesday March 14.

He will then fly out for two dates in Amsterdam, with more gigs being planned across the continent later in the year.

Although he has previously played support slots for established artists such as Tom Watson and the Hoosiers, this will be his biggest venture yet as the headline act.

He said: “At this level, I have to do most of the preparation work and promoting the single myself - so there’s a lot going on at the moment. It’s a big learning curve. You have to be more than a musician.

“But performing live is my first love, so I’m really looking forward to it. My music is all about having that personal connection with people.”

He added: “I love meeting people everywhere I go, and seeing their reactions to what I do.

“There are more instruments on the records, but live it’s just me and an acoustic guitar, playing intimate spaces.”

“I hope people will show up, and that eventually I’ll be able to support myself through it.”

Joseph’s first two EPs are available on major music platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

For more information, visit www.musicglue.com/josephknight.