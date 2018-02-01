Wirksworth trio share ideas for going green on visit to twin town Die

Three Wirksworth residents travelled to their French twin town last week to screen a film as part of an annual environmental conference.

Alastair Clark, Rob Tresidder and John Horak travelled to Dieto take part in the Ecologie au Quotidien—or ‘everyday ecology’—gathering from January 26 to February 4.

Residents of Die wrote down ideas for future environmental collaboration with friends in Wirksworth.

They led a lively 90 minute session exploring some of the environment initiatives being taken forward in Wirksworth, showcased in a short film featuring other local residents.

Alastair said: “We had more than 70 people pack out the session, and people in Die Die shared their aspirations for future collaboration.”

In the film, Phil Richards talked about the planting of trees in Stonecroft Quarry, which had been inspired by a a visit to the Forêt Giono during a twinning exchange.

Mary Ann Hooper and Roger Green appeared in the clip too, explaining the work of Transition Wirksworth.

Alastair, Rob and John were inteviewed on local radio while visiting Die.

There were also vox pop comments from the monthly farmers’ market and Nikki Wright and Sally Hodgson explained how Derbyshire Eco Centre achieved national recognition for work in education for sustainable development.

To watch the whole film, see http://stirringlearning.wordpress.com.

Twinning guests from France, Germany and Italy will visit Wirksworth in June.

To find out more about the links and and get involved, go to www.wirksworthtwinning.org.uk.