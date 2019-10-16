Witnesses sought after collision in Derbyshire village leaves woman and child seriously injured

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision which has left a woman and a child seriously injured.

Just after 3pm on Sunday, October 13, a black Ford Focus and a red Jaguar E-Type collided on Matlock Road at Wessington.

The Focus was travelling toward Wessington while the Jaguar was travelling in the opposite direction.

A woman and a child from the Focus were badly injured and they remain in hospital in a serious condition.

Four women in the Jaguar suffered injuries including broken bones. Their conditions are not thought to be life-threatening.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact officer in the case, PC Diane McDermott quoting reference 19*547830.

