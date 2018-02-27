Woman fled in fear after she was attacked by her husband

Police found a woman in her underwear in an alleyway after she had fled from her husband who had attacked her.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 15 how Ian Williams, 43, of Brassington Street, Clay Cross, pushed and punched his wife and later pushed her off her bed before she fled.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, said: “Police were called in response to a call from the complainant. She was found down an alleyway wearing pants and a small vest.”

Mrs Haslam added the complainant said she had been drinking with her husband and she had been assaulted.

The couple had been arguing and Williams pushed and punched his wife to her chest and face and she ran to her bedroom but she was later woken and pushed from her bed and she fled, according to Mrs Haslam.

Williams told police they had been arguing but he could not recall what happened because he had been intoxicated. The court heard Williams has alcohol problems and suffers with post traumatic stress disorder after his time as a soldier. Mrs Haslam added Williams’s wife wants to resume the relationship and wants her husband to get help. Williams pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on January 27.

Amie Godson, defending, said Williams had received bad news about his grandmother who later passed away. She added he suffers with kidney disease and liver damage but is abstaining from alcohol and has been seeking help from Combat Stress.

Williams received a community order until August, 2019, with rehabilitation. He was fined £230 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.