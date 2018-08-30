Woman is warned she could die if she continues to order drugs over the internet

A woman was warned she could die if she continues to illegally order diazepam tablets over the internet.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 29 how Gemma Fisher, 34, of The Green, at Hasland, in Chesterfield, had ordered 120 tablets to be delivered to her supported living accommodation but they were intercepted by her care home staff.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She lives at an assisted living complex and on the date of the incident staff received a parcel in her name that needed to be signed for.

“They were suspicious because it felt like blister packs and when they opened it they found it contained 120 diazepam tablets.”

Fisher told police she had bought the diazepam over the internet from a male in Cameroon and she admitted she should not have received the items without a prescription.

Diazepam is used to treat anxiety, alcohol withdrawal, muscle spasms, and certain types of seizures.

The defendant, who already has a caution of possessing a class C drug, pleaded guilty to possessing the class C drug diazepam after the offence on May 31.

Fisher also told the court that the drugs were purely for her own use and she was not going to sell them on.

She added that her doctor had decided to only give her a fortnight’s medicine so she went online to get the diazepam.

The care home manager, Christine Wass, at Fisher’s home explained Fisher lives at a special accommodation for those with learning difficulties.

She added that Fisher had been warned by a psychiatrist about the dangers of taking diazepam with her medicine and he told her she could die if she does it again.

Ms Wass said Fisher is a nice lady who had made a mistake and she has been warned that if something similar happens again she could lose her place at the home.

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Fisher £80 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.