Woman lied to police to cover-up partner’s crash into a wall at Hardwick House Green

An unlicensed and uninsured motorist crashed into a boundary wall at Hardwick House Green while his partner tried to cover-up the offence by claiming the vehicle had been stolen.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 9 how Matthew Green, 30, of Queen Street, Clay Cross, collided with a wall at Hardwick House Green, near Hardwick Hall, and near Queensway, at Holmewood.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “This is a case where the defendant’s partner, who is also due in court, contacted police to say her vehicle had been stolen from an address and had been returned with damage by an unknown person.

“Police were clearly suspicious of that and spoke to the defendant’s partner and it was said the vehicle had collided with a wall outside Hardwick House Green with extensive damage.”

Green admitted using the Renault Clio and that he is only a provisional licence holder and was not insured to drive his partner Jo Louise Madden’s vehicle.

He added that he had collided with the wall while heading home and he left the scene failing to stop and failing to report the incident to police.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said: “It was an act of foolishness on his part. He was at home at Clay Cross and got a call to watch boxing on TV and had no way to get there and he persuaded his partner to let him take her car.

“On the way back he had the collision and he was not going at any great speed. He panicked and went back home and he is not involved in what happened after with the car.”

Green pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and without insurance after the crash on December 2.

He also admitted failing to stop after causing damage and admitted failing to report the accident to police.

Jobless Green was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months.

His partner Jo Louise Madden, 24, of Dukes Close, Holmewood, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to causing wasteful employment of the police by making a false report and also admitted permitting Green to use the vehicle without insurance.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Green had “hectored” Madden into allowing him to drive her car and she had panicked and made a stupid decision.

Madden was ordered to pay £235 in a fine, costs and a victim surcharge. Her driving licence was also endorsed with six points.