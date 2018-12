A 21-year-old woman has been ‘seriously injured’ after crashing into a railway bridge in Wirksworth.

Police were called to the scene, on the B5023 Derby Road, at around 1.20am this morning (Monday, December 17).

Police incident

A Renault Clio had collided with a railway bridge and left the carriage way. No other vehicles were involved.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed overnight for collision investigation work, and reopened just before 8am this morning.