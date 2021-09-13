Woman seriously injured after reports she was 'hit by van' on Derbyshire road

East Midlands Ambulance Service alerted officers to an incident just before 4pm today (Monday, September 13) on The Hill, Cromford.

The collision is thought to have involved a silver van, which is reported to have hit a pedestrian and a dog.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Air ambulance were called and the pedestrian, a woman, was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Derbyshire which has left a woman seriously injured.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time and saw the incident or may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

“In particular, we would like to trace the driver of a black pick-up type vehicle which was also in the area as they may have witnessed the incident.”

The Hill has been closed and motorists asked to find an alternative route.