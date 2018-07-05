Woman taken to hospital after car overturns and lands in hedge

A woman was taken to hospital this morning and a road closed for several hours after a car overturned and landed in a hedge.

A Ford Fiesta overturned and went into a hedge at about 4.30am near Marsh Green Farm Shop, Matlock Road, Kelstedge.

Both occupants were women and were treated at the scene by paramedics. One was taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

The road was closed for several hours while recovery of the vehicle took place and for collision investigation work. It reopened just before 8am.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all attended.

Calll police on 101 quoting incident number 112 of July 5 with any information.