Woman was assaulted during road rage incident in Wessington

Derbyshire Police want to speak to the man pictured in relation to an assault in Wistanes Green, Wessington, at around 5pm on June 5.

Following a road rage incident a man has assaulted a woman and made threats against her.

Do you recognise this man?

Officers are keen to speak to this man in regards to the incident.

If you have any information which may assist with the police enquiries, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.

Please quote the reference number 18*258460 and the name of the officer in the case, Robert Hague 3380, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.