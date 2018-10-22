Wonderful wizarding fun as Derbyshire town is transformed for Harry Potter event

A Derbyshire town had a magical transformation at the weekend as it celebrated all things Harry Potter related.

The Wirksworth Wizarding Day took place on Saturday as fans of the books and films gathered to take part in a range of activities.

Thousands of people donned costumes and flocked to the town to enjoy stalls, games and more all celebrating Harry Potter.

And these pictures show wizards and witches from the Slytherin and Gryffindor teams battling for glory in the inaugural match of Quidditch held in Derbyshire. The match was won by Slytherin after the visiting team twice caught the Golden Snitch.

Photos by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.