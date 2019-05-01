Work begins on £141,000 car park extension at Whitworth Hospital

Work to extend the car park at Whitworth Hospital is now under way, with bosses saying the £141,000 project will benefit both patients and staff.

Contractors arrived on site on Monday, and expect to have 23 new parking spaces ready for use by September.

William Jones, chief operating officer for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Trust, said: “We are immensely grateful to the Matlock Hospitals League of Friends for their fantastic support over many years.

“This latest project, which the league is funding, will make it easier for people to access services. We are delighted to mark the start of this work and ask people to bear with us over the coming weeks.”

The present patient parking area in front of the hospital was also funded by the league and opened by the Duchess of Devonshire in the early 1990s.

The plan is to provide a further seven spaces to the south of this area, exclusively for patient use, plus 16 spaces at the rear of the hospital.

League chairman Mike Tomlinson said: “The problems with parking have become more difficult and we are proud to announce this scheme to give much needed space for patients’ cars.”

Secretary Pam Wildgoose added: “The hospital now has an increasing number of clinics and services,a busy minor injuries unit, and the recently reprieved Oker Ward.

“Extra spaces are needed for the growing number of patients plus their visitors.”