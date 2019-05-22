Work begins on development of four affordable homes in Winster

Winster Parish Council has welcomed the start of work on a new development of four flats which will be available for ‘affordable’ rents.

Parish councillors worked with their district counterparts and the Peak District Rural Housing Association (PDRHA) to initiate the scheme, and win planning consent from the National Park Authority.

The flats are intended to be let to local people on average incomes, particularly couples, the young and single people who are most affected by high property prices and rents in the Peak District.

Parish council chairman Brian Long said: “It took us a long time to find a suitable site but knowing that there are local people struggling to find homes in the village, we persisted. We are delighted to support PDRHA in building these flats.”

The housing association is being supported by EMH Group to deliver the two-storey block of four two-bed flats off Florence Gladwyn Close.

Funding for the scheme has come from Homes England and Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Alison Clamp of PDRHA said: “Its great to be starting on site, we really appreciate the support from the parish council in Winster.

“There are always challenges when we build our small schemes of affordable housing but with a team approach we get there.”

According to figures released last week, Winster has one of the highest rates of child poverty in the Derbyshire Dales, largely driven by housing costs.

To view detailed plans for the development, go to https://pam.peakdistrict.gov.uk/07170739.