WWII Spitfire to fly over Derbyshire twice this weekend

A World War Two Spitfire is set to fly over Derbyshire twice this weekend.

The aircraft, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will fly over Belper and Cromford.

This weekend's flypast comes as part of the Celebrating Cromford and Belper Steam and Vintage events.

On Saturday, the Spitfire is due to fly over Belper at 1.39pm, before heading to Cromford at 1.46pm.

On Sunday, it will fly over Belper at 1.59pm, heading on to Newhaven, where Eroica Britannia, is taking place, at 2.06pm.

However, organisers do warn that flypasts may be cancelled at short notice due to weather conditions.