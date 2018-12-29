The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East Midlands

The warning is in place from 11am to 4pm today (Saturday, December 29).

Weather warning

It is expected to be very windy and blustery until mid afternoon.

Many areas will be affected by very windy conditions with gusts between 45-55 mph likely for many parts and a chance of gusts reaching 55-65 mph in a few places, most likely Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

Winds are expected to peak during the early afternoon and then gradually ease through the rest of the afternoon.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.