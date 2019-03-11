Yellow weather warning to give way to dry and sunny spells in Derbyshire

Today's weather (March 11) is set to be mostly dry with sunny spells.

Although a yellow weather warning for ice and snow is still in place until 10am, the Met Office forecasts a largely dry with sunny spells, although a few showers are possible this morning.

Today will see breeze, although less windy than yesterday, before winds gradually ease later in the day.

The maximum temperature could reach 10 °C.

Tonight will be dry at first, but cloud increasing through the evening and outbreaks of rain developing towards midnight.

Outbreaks of rain then continuing for the rest of night, accompanied by strong winds.

The temperature could drop to 4 °C.