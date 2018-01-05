YHA workers pull together to get fit and active

Staff at the YHA’s national offices in Matlock have taken big steps to improve their fitness.
The YHA HQ, which employs more than 170 people, signed up a year ago to Derbyshire Dales District Council’s Active Workplace Scheme. Workshops on healthy eating and physical activity were followed by a body MOT. Now the council’s community fitness instructor Helen Milton is leading a brisk lunchtime walk from the YHA every Wednesday.
YHA employees are pictured at the inaugural Corporate Games event in Cromford Meadows.