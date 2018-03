Youlgrave Village Hall was a-buzz with bee-related activities.

Children drew Buzzy Bee pictures, Rhodri Green of the Bumblebee Conservation Trust spoke about how ‘Bumblebees are Supermums’ and there was an opportunity to make a bee hotel for the garden. The event was the first event this year to be organised by Youlgrave Gardeners and Beekeepers whose aim is to demonstrate that sustainable gardening can grow crops to feed people, enhance wildlife and provide fun all at the same time.