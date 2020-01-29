Young Derbyshire cyclist killed in lorry crash on A52 named by police

The family of a Wirksworth woman who died after a lorry collided with her bicycle in Derby have paid tribute to her.

Josephine Gilbert, 25 was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in on the A52 near Markeaton Island, on Tuesday January 21.

Josephine Gilbert

Now her family has released a tribute through Derbyshire police.

They say Josephine was "a keen cyclist who competed at local, national and international level and who was hoping to follow a career in Sports Management, having completed a Psychology degree at Loughborough University".

The Wirksworth woman was also "very close to her family both in Derbyshire and the South West", the family said.

Ashbourne Road was closed for more than six hours as officers investigated the collision.

Derby residents held a gathering for Josephine last Sunday at 6pm near Markeaton Island.

Instead of candles, attendees were requested to bring a bike light or a torch.