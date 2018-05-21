Young man attacked a fellow resident at a supported living facility

A young man at a supported living facility for those with learning difficulties attacked a fellow resident after he had woken him from a deep sleep.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 9 how Dominic Bell, 21, of High Street, Clay Cross, pushed the fellow resident down stairs at Ash View, Clay Cross, and later scuffled with him outside when he was told he was not welcome on a trip to Blackpool.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The circumstances are that this defendant and the victim are residents at the same address which is a facility for supported living for those with learning difficulties.”

Mrs Bickley added that the victim went to knock on Bell’s door to get him ready for a trip to Blackpool but he came out and pushed him and he fell down several stairs before grabbing a handrail.

Bell later walked into the car park as others were waiting for the trip to Blackpool, according to Mrs Bickley, but the defendant was told he was not welcome because of his actions.

Mrs Bickley added that the defendant prevented the victim from closing the car boot so the complainant kicked Bell’s suitcase before Bell grabbed him in a headlock.

Bell told police that he had been in a deep sleep when the complainant had banged on his bedroom door and he accepted that he had pushed him in the back.

He added that he had also ended up in a scuffle with the complainant after the complainant had kicked his suitcase.

Bell pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating after the incident on April 20.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation service report before sentencing on June 15.

Bell was released on unconditional bail.