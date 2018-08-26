Young people in care ready to shine in starry Wirksworth festival show

Next month’s Wirksworth Festival is to play host to a spectacular storytelling show created by a group of young people in care.

The extraordinary Stars and Stories will be staged at the StarDisc in Stoney Wood on Saturday September 15, starting at 7.30pm.

Ten young people in care, or who have recently left care, worked with professional storyteller Maria Whatton over the course of a year to develop a series of stories inspired by the night sky.

Naomi Wilds, a producer from arts collective Adverse Camber, said: “The way this ensemble are working together has been so impressive, creating a performance with real energy at its core.

“There’s such a brilliant supportive atmosphere too, with everyone contributing across all aspects of the work.”

She added: “As anyone knows who tried to see the recent lunar eclipse through heavy cloud, the stars and planets are intriguing and I certainly learned more about how the universe works during the rehearsals.”

As well as a performance which promises to capture imaginations of all ages, the event will also offer a chance to try stargazing with writer, astronomer and Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society Nick Spall from 6.15pm.

The performance has been developed in collaboration between Adverse Camber and the Derbyshire Virtual School, with funding from Derbyshire County Council.

The event is free, and no booking is required. See www.adversecamber.org for more details.

Wirksworth Festival runs September 7-23, find the full line-up at www.wirksworthfestival.co.uk.