Young woman died after falling from Derbyshire beauty spot, inquest hears

A young woman died after accidentally falling from a Peak District beauty spot, an inquest heard.

Hannah Lowe, 29, of Collin Street, Uttoxeter, passed away at the foot of Kinder Downfall on Easter Monday.

The accounts assistant's inquest took place at Chesterfield coroners' court on Tuesday.

Coroner Emma Serrano ruled she died from 'injuries consistent with an accidental fall from the rocks'.

Kinder Downfall is a popular waterfall near Kinder Scout.

Members of Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT), a coastguard helicopter and an air ambulance were called to the incident.

At the time, a spokesperson for KMRT said a second person became stuck as they tried to help the deceased woman.

The spokesperson added: "The team would like to send their condolences to the family of the deceased walker at this tragic time.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to the crews of the helicopters for the superb team work displayed in assisting both these people.

"We just wish the outcome could have been different."

