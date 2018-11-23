Young woman dies after crash on main Derbyshire road

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash between a HGV and a pedestrian on the A50.

The collision is reported to have happened just after the Derby South services at Shardlow at around 6.40am on Thursday, November 22

A 36-year-old woman from Derby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Scott Riley, from Derbyshire police's collision investigation unit, said: "We are appealing to anyone who was driving eastbound between junctions two and one between 6am and 6.45am to contact us, especially if they have dashcam footage.

"We would particularly like to speak to anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Astra pulled into the side after the services or a pedestrian beside the road.

"In addition, anyone who was travelling on the A50 and surrounding routes from 5.30am on Thursday, November 22, is asked to review their dash cam footage for the black Astra and contact us with any information."

Call police on 101 and quote reference number.