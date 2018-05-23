YOUR PICTURES: How Derbyshire celebrated the Royal Wedding

Communities across Derbyshire marked the Royal Wedding in style with celebrations on Saturday.

Garden parties and events were organised across the county as families and friends raised a toast to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal wedding fun at Milford Pre School

In Chesterfield, Brimington Care Home gave out handmade wedding invitations, had a three-course Royal breakfast and then a party.

Pupils at Tibshelf Infant and Nursery School dressed in red, white and blue and made their own Union Jack flags.

Children at Milford Pre-School in Belper held a similar event and made their own party hats.

Pupils at Street Lane Primary School in Denby made wedding rings, wedding cakes, bouquets, bride dresses, bridesmaids dresses and they even had a ceremony and a first dance.

Royal wedding barbeque at the Ladywood Care Home

Royal fever also caught the imagination of Heanor Pre-School as children played the role of Meghan and Prince Harry and a enjoyed a slice of wedding cake and an outdoor lunch.

And residents at Ladywood Care Home in Ilkeston enjoyed a BBQ in the sun with staff and family members.

Also in Ilkeston, a free event took place at Erewash Museum where people took part in a number of fun activities including relay races. The party was organised by Ilkeston Methodist Church.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on Saturday at St George’s Chapel in front of 600 guests and thousands lined the streets of Windsor to get a glimpse of the couple in a horse-drawn carriage after the ceremony.

Picnic fun for Louise Green and her daughters Meredith and Catherine

The husband and wife will now been known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Celebrity guests at the wedding included Oprah Winfrey, David Beckham, Sir Elton John and George Clooney.

Kate Crossley from Erewash Museum was manning the hat decorating stand

Ann Richards from Ilkeston Methodists in a red white and blue outfit

One of the relay races

Josiah and Phoebe Sparks

Brimington Care Home.