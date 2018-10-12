A bleak outlook for the slug guzzler

I was rather saddened by your correspondent who denied that the explosion of the badger population has led to the decline in hedgehog numbers.

Failure to acknowledge this means a bleak outlook for this slug guzzler.

The populations of animals like badgers, deer, wild boar and beaver which have no predators in the UK can only be kept to a reasonable level either by lack of food, disease through overcrowding or by controlled culling by humans.

I have witnessed myself how a badger/hedgehog encounter works out.

We live against the Monsal Trail and regularly get badgers in the garden munching fallen fruit, digging out wasp and bee nests situated in the holes dug by bank voles and rooting under my plant pots for the worms hiding underneath. For a few months a couple of years ago we also had a young hedgehog that used to scuttle around the herbaceous borders in the night. One morning I came across a bunch of quills. No bones, skin or anything else. Predator and predated had obviously met. I have not seen any hedgehogs since.

Brock has clearly hoovered up the whole hedgehog population in this area.

Norman Groocock

Baslow Road, Bakewell

