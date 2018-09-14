It is a pity we don’t have a strong leader

I am fed up with people in this country slagging off and protesting about Donald Trump.

He was elected by the American people on what he said he was going to do if elected and that’s what he is doing.

He is putting the American people first. It is a pity that we have not got a strong leader that puts the UK first but that will not happen because all of the political parties in this country are divided themselves.

I blame the Conservative party for taking us in the common market as it was then called and over the years it has become the European Union which might as well be run by the mafia and I blame the Labour party for swamping the country with immigrants which as I see it are two things we can do without but once elected the politicians do just as they like.

Alan Warner

Denby

