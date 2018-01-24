LETTER: Car’s signalling? I Can’t wait for my bus pass!

Have to agree with Ron Knight (Mercury letters, January 18) that its annoying and dangerous how many drivers either don’t use any lights in dull/dark conditions or use them incorrectly.

Don’t think re-reading the Highway Code will make much difference as most instructions are common sense, like the one about the main purpose of car lights isn’t to see but be seen – otherwise why fit indicators?

Another irritation is lights either left on high beam or incorrectly adjusted, temporarily blinding oncoming traffic.

Can’t wait for my bus pass then someone else can have the stress!

Penny Marsh

Gainsborough

