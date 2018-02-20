LETTER: potholes - Where has all the money gone?

My husband is always complaining about the bad state of Derbyshire roads.

Once you get into another area you can see the difference in maintenance.

The materials used by DCC are not adequate and it is an expensive way of repairing that is not long lasting.

When a complaint is sent in it is not acted immediately and the hole just gets worse.

The Snitterton road is bad and there does not appear to be a road unaffected by pot holes in Derbyshire.

What happened to the money the government gave for road repairs?

Money is being spent on cycle lanes and yet the motorist contributes to roads with car tax,licence, and fuel duty. They also have to be insured.

J. D. Hopkinson

By email

